PSM to be leased out for 30 years

Chinese, Iranian and local group show interest in deal

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

In a significant development, Privatisation Commission’s board meeting Tuesday chaired by Minister of State for Privatization Muhammad Zubair agreed to a proposal to lease out Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) for thirty years.

The recommendations have been forwarded to the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation, which will take the final decision either to accept the recommendation or not.

The board approved the transaction structure for the proposed lease agreement and decided against selling off any of PSM’s assets. PSM’s land will remain with the government while the plant and machinery will be handed over to the new company for 30 years.

The future investor on one side and the federal government and PSM on the other will be parties to the lease contract on a revenue-sharing basis.

The board also deliberated incentives for the investing party, recommending a five-year tax holiday as well as the waiver of customs duty on the import of machinery.

All liabilities, however, should lie with the federal government, it said.

A Chinese group, an Iranian firm and a local steel group are reported to have shown interest in the deal.

It was clear from the transaction committee’s deliberations on Monday that the government would take care of liabilities worth Rs166 billion and offer a voluntary separation scheme to at least 4,835 employees and outsource the services of some of the remaining workforce to the new operator.

The PSM’s total liabilities and losses have more than doubled since the PML-N government came to power in May 2013. At least $5 billion have been spent on ‘replacement imports’ ever since the PSM was put on ‘hot-mode-zero production’ since June 2015.