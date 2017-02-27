PSL more competitive than other leagues: Chris Jordan

Dubai

English fast bowler Chris Jordan – who is playing for Peshawar Zalmi – has said that compared to other T20 leagues, PSL is more competitive and difficult in its format.

Speaking to media persons, the pacer said: “though you only have one team which doesn’t qualify it sounds simple but because the teams are quite strong, it actually is very difficult. Throughout the tournament, the competition has been very close.” About his experience in the PSL, Jordan said that it has been brilliant. “Everyone has been welcoming. We are lucky that Zalmi fans are coming in numbers. Last couple of games we have played good cricket and hopefully there is more to come.”

The English player credited Darren Sammy and Shahid Afridi for providing a very relaxed dressing room environment. “It’s a brilliant environment – credit to Sammy, Shahid Afridi. We have a very relaxed environment in our dressing room as we are trying to enjoy each other’s success,” he said, adding that the Zalmi have a very good mix of youth and experience.

Jordan, however, chose to refrain from giving his comments on whether he would be willing to play PSL final in Lahore.

Meanwhile, former test cricketer Bazid Khan said on Saturday that massive improvement in the quality of cricket is observed this season of Pakistan Super League as all the teams had ample time for preparations. In an interview Khan said, “In the first PSL, foreign players were not sure about the conditions of Dubai and Sharjah but this year we are witnessing back-to-back close matches as the players are now aware of the pitch conditions.”

“Competition within players is high and every team is more or less same in quality. Any team can defeat any other team, and this is the beauty of PSL.” Khan named Shadab Khan, Usama Mir and Hassan Khan as the star emerging players in the PSL.

He added that as long as the first class system of the country is not focused, Pakistan will struggle to produce quality cricketers.

“We play domestic cricket from Grays ball, whereas international games are played on kookaburra. Balls make a lot of different,” he siad. “Internationally we have to also work on quality of pitches. We must designate a few pitches as the first class pitches. One should not expect quality from pitches which hosts cricket 365 days round the year.”

He opined that the other issue which Pakistan cricket faces is that there is no structural cricket available below first class matches.—AFP