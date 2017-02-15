Gull N

Karachi

The cricket lovers had gone crazy when the 2nd PSL was announced. As after so many years the last year and this year PSL filled the cricket lovers with new enthusiasm. There is no doubt about the amazing response of Pakistani viewers and international viewers. This fact filled people with new zeal when it was announced that the final of PSL will be in Lahore. It was another step which made people to believe in PCB again. This step must be appreciated and the security must be foolproof so that the cricket will be back in Pakistan.

This reality cannot be overlooked that the attack on Sri Lankan team in March 2009 made Pakistani stadiums desolated later on the whole plot was disclosed. As there are many people who are really going to hate this new start and multiple dastardly and wicked should be expected so the responsibility of the security forces becomes double to make sure strict security. As Pakistanis and cricket lovers, we wish and hope that the final will be held in Lahore for sure and next year will be the year of international cricket in Pakistan again. Not only this but also question mark on performance of our security forces in 2009 will be vanished this time.