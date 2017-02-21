PSL final: Teams, fans to get foolproof security

Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan on Tuesday said the successful hosting of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore will send a positive message to the international cricketing community.

“If we can successfully hold the PSL final in Lahore, it will send a message to all that the conditions are better here and security can be provided,” Khan said while speaking to media in Lahore.

He added that he hoped the conditions would improve gradually after the final, and international teams may once again consider touring Pakistan.

“In my opinion, it is a very important event for Pakistan and cricket in the country.”

The PCB chairman said all stakeholders, including security and government agencies, are working towards the goal of making the final a possibility.

When questioned regarding the recent wave of terror attacks in the country, Khan said he believes the attacks are focused on security and national institutions and not the PSL final.

Khan nonetheless added that “VVIP security will be provided to all foreign players.”

PSL organisers are deliberating a ticket sales policy for the final, sources in the league said.

The tickets are expected to go on sale within the next few days.

“The PSL final tickets would be available for sale online,” said a source.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the venue for the event, has a seating capacity of 25,000 people divided into 14 enclosures. The minimum price of tickets for the match is expected to be Rs500 per ticket, with the most expensive priced at Rs12,000.

According to sources, renovation of the stadium has been started. An inauguration ceremony for the final will also be held.—APP