PSL 2017 kicks off with glitzy opening ceremony

Watson’s fiery spell hands Islamabad United win against Zalmi

Observer Report

Dubai

United’s Shane Watson was on fire as he hit a successive boundaries to lead his team to 7 wickets victory over Peshawar Zalmi. The winning boundary of the match was hit by Sam Billings in the first match of the Pakistan Super League.

Under pressure, Zalmi who had given 191 target to United, gave away extras and pitched some terrible deliveries which were punished promptly by United’s batsmen.

Watson was supported on the crease by Dwayne Smith who made 55 off 49 balls. Smith was caught on a ball by Junaid Khan, but the duo had cemented United’s run rate.

United were inching towards their target of 173, with a score of 139 runs with three overs to go in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League.

Due to the brief pause in the game, the target was reduced to 173 runs and similarly overs have been reduced to 18.

Earlier, Peshwar Zalmi made 190 runs at the end of their innings after getting off to a shaky start, with Akmal stabilising the innings with his blistering 88.

Earlier, the highly anticipated second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was kicked off with a grand opening ceremony in Dubai on Thursday.

The ceremony started with blasting Pakistani national anthem followed by captains of all five teams lifting ‘The Spirit Trophy amidst spectacular display of fireworks.

The culture of Pakistan highlighted through dances and songs.

The four stars, as well as PSL Chairman Najam Sethi and brand ambassador Ramiz Raja spoke to the media about the glittering ceremony that will kickstart the second edition of the tournament, followed by the opening game, between defending champi-ons Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

Mr. Sethi thanked the four mega stars for their presence and promised a breathtaking ceremony.

“I want to retain an element of surprise before the opening ceremony, it should be an enthralling evening. I also welcome and thank the stars especially Shaggy who has flown down to Dubai for the event.

Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy and Fahad Mustafa will all be making a big contribution as we endeavour to deliver an enthralling success,” he said.

Jamaican superstar Shaggy spoke about his association with the game, expressing ex-citement about his performance for the opening ceremony.

“It is great to be here and I look forward to performing at the ceremony, it should be an exciting affair and the Pakistan cricket fans will surely enjoy the spectacle. I have a long association with Chris Gayle while Courtney Walsh [Former West Indian fast bowler] was my neighbour in Jamaica.”

Ali Zafar, Fahad Mustafa and Shehzad Roy also expressed their excitement ahead of the ceremony.

PSL Green and Maroon caps unveiled

Before the commencement of the press conference, Ramiz unveiled the green and ma-roon caps that will be handed out to the best batsman and the best bowler in the tour-nament, respectively.

“PSL is adopting the innovations that we have seen around the world and handing out the caps is another feature that the league is introducing from this season.

Hopefully we will see some top-class performances from batsmen and bowlers who would be vying for the cap,” he said.

The highest wicket taker will get to flaunt a maroon cap, while the green cap will be given to the highest runs scorer.

The two caps of honour will also endorse the Edhi foundation logo in memory of Ab-dul Sattar Edhi who passed away last year.