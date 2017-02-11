PSL 2017: Gladiators bring Qalandars down by 8 runs

Dubai

Despite scoring a low total, Quetta Gladiators managed to squeeze a 8-run victory over Lahore Qalanadars in Dubai on Friday. Jason Roy and Brendon McCullum earlier saw Lahore Qalandars off to an explosive start, but the momentum faltered as both the openers fell.

Roy went for 27 off 14 balls but McCullum carried forward his momentum, before going for 20 off 11 balls. Umar Akmal, the highest run scorer in last year’s PSL, was out on a duck off an Anwar Ali delivery. A struggling Mohammad Rizwan was out for 5, as Lahore faltered at 60-4 a little after 7 overs.

Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Tanvir also fell soon after, leaving Gladiators at 77-6. Muhammad Nawaz removed Grant Elliot while Bilawal Bhatti got run out bringing the total to 124-8.

The tailenders couldn’t resist against discipline bowling and sharp of Gladiators as Qalandars were all out at 128 in the 19th over.

Zulfiqar Babar, Muhammad Nawaz and Hasan Khan managed to pick two wickets each.

The Quetta Gladiators took their time to come up to 136 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 9 wickets in the first innings.

Rilee Rossouw was the only notable performer in the otherwise uneventful first inning as he put up 60 runs on the board before he lost his wicket to Mohammad Irfan on Umer Akmal’s catch. Irfan also took out Tymal and Kevin Pieterson.

Sohail Tanvir took out Hassan Khan and Ahmad Shehzad, who only managed 16 and five runs apiece.

Thisara Perera was caught at 12 by Bilawal Bhatti on Yasir Shah’s ball.

Mohammad Nawaz lost his wicket at just one run in a successful run-out attempt by Shah.

Sunil Narine did not waste any time and bowled Sarfraz Ahmed at just one run.

Asad Shafiq lost his wicket to Narine as he was bowled out at 29 runs in the 10th over.

Ahmad Shehzad made his way back to the pavilion early after scoring just five runs off eight balls, he was caught by Mohammad Rizwan on Sohal Tanvir’s ball.

For Lahore, PSL debutant Mohammad Irfan junior got three wickets for 26 runs, Sohail Tanvir and Sunil Naine got two wickets.

The two teams clashed against each other twice in last season. Lahore Qalandars won the first encounter by 63 runs, while Quetta Gladiators were victorious in the second clash by 2 wickets.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Brendon McCullum (captain), Sunil Narine, Umar Akmal, Yasir Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan, Azhar Ali, Zafar Gohar, Grant Elliot, Fakhar Zaman, Bilawal Bhatti, Ghulam Mudassar, Aamir Yamin, Usman Qadir, Saif Badar, Jason Roy, Chris Green, James Franklin, Muhammad Irfan

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Kevin Pietersen, Ahmad Shehzad, Luke Wright, Umar Gul, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Tymal Mills, Zulfiqar Babar, Saad Nasim, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Mir Hamza, Hassan Khan, Noor Wali, Bismillah Khan, Thisara Perera, Rilee Rossouw, Nathan McCullum, Mahmudullah.—Agencies