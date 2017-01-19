PSF to assist SL players

Islamabad

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) will be assisting Sri Lankan players in the game of squash. Talking to APP, a source close to the developments said four of Sri Lankan players will be coming to Pakistan for squash training this year.

“PSF will also be providing the services of qualified squash coaches free of charge to Sri Lanka Squash” he said. He said Pakistan would also be supporting Sri Lanka to build squash courts. “A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between both the countries governments that Pakistan will help Sri Lanka to promote squash in their country,” he said.

According to details if the Ministry of Sports accepts the Pakistan’s offer ten squash courts will be built in Jaffna, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Kandy, Kurunegala, Matara, Ambalangoda, Badulla, Nuwara Eliya and Colombo.—APP