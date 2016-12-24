PSF bids adieu to 2016 with resolve to bring back lost glory soon

Islamabad

The year 2016 is ending on a happy note for Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) as it in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) took several steps to bring back the lost glory and keep country’s flag fluttering high in the world.

The federation issued on Friday a detailed account of major projects it took in the year 2016 for the game’s development stating that it mainly focused at revival of international squash in Pakistan through seeking high prized PSA tournaments with participation of foreign players.

The even year of the squash calendar is mostly occupied by different team championships. The training strategy of PSF was totally focused keeping in view this aspect.

An extensive training program was devised for junior and senior players at Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA).

These players were kept at PNSA throughout the year and the progress was monitored by putting them in various national and international events. Pakistani players’ performance in these events had been outstanding. In the 12th South Asian Games, held in India in February, they performed well both in the individual and team event.

Nasir Iqbal won gold medal, whereas Farhan Zaman won silver medal in the men’s event. Similarly, Maria Toor won silver medal and Sadia Gul earned bronze medal in women event. Both Pakistan men and women team grabbed silver medal in the team event of championship.

In the 18th Asian Squash Team Championship, held at Chinese Taipei in May Pakistani contingent consisting of four men players participated in the event. Although they were without country’s top player Nasir Iqbal, they put up a remarkable performance and created major upsets against higher world ranked players in various teams.

Pakistan team claimed gold medal by beating Hong Kong in the final. In the WSF Men’s World Junior (Individual and Team) Championship, held in Poland in August, country’s junior players won the coveted gold medal by beating Egypt in the final after a gap of eight years.

Moreover, Israr Ahmed claimed bronze medal in the Individual event. In order to create interest and glamour amongst the general public, the PSF organized series against Egypt in which the current top world ranked players from Egypt were invited. The series concluded on a victory by Egypt with a score of 3-2.

Despite their low ranking, Pakistani players competed very well and marginally lost after substantial resistance which ultimately helped in boosting up their confidence and motivational level.

In continuation of the previous PSA Championships, four International events of US $25,000 prize money were allotted to PSF in year 2016 in Islamabad.

PSF planned these events to be held back to back in four months i.e., September – December, 2016. First tournament was titled as Chief of Army Staff International Squash Championship.

Top international players from six countries featured in it. Pakistani players showed a satisfactory performance and on Pakistani player Tayyab Aslam lost to the top seed Egyptian player in the semifinal of the event. The second PSA championship was titled as Chief of Naval Staff International Squash Championship in which 13 top players from nine different countries participated.

Pakistani player Farhan Mehboob showed a brilliant run in the championship before losing to the top seed Egyptian player in the semifinal. The third PSA championship was titled as Serena Hotels – Chief of Air Staff International Squash Championship in which 11 top players from six different countries participated.

Pakistani players showed a remarkable performance in this championship and an all Pakistan affair was witnessed in the final in which Farhan Mehboob beat Farhan Zaman to clinch the title. The last one of these allocated championships namely ‘President Gold Cup’ is planned to be held from December 29 to January 6.

Pakistan Squash Federation arranged rigorous training for the players before their participation in every major international squash event. Highly qualified coaches provided training to players at PNSA throughout the year.

They were provided with best training facilities, extra diet, playing kit and sports gear. This proved highly beneficial for the players to improve their physical fitness, game technique and stamina. Squash legends also remained committed towards this national cause.

During the year 2016, PSF also successfully organized local tournaments, with each carrying a prize purse of $15,000.

The first of these was held at Lahore, whereas the second one took place at Karachi. These events saw participation of top national players. As in the past, the PSF has sponsored top professional players for participation in overseas tournaments.

During the year 2016, a group of 46 Pakistani players participated in 40 international tournaments around the world ranging from the prize money of $ 5,000 to 325,000. This helped them a lot to improve their world ranking. The women players were also given due consideration for which one tournament, having a prize purse of $ 1500 was held in the country.

Moreover 15 women players also participated in nine overseas tournaments throughout the year. The PSF also organized a number of national tournaments throughout the year for senior and junior players carrying different prize purse.

Five national senior tournaments for men at Rawalpindi, Lahore and Multan were held, while the same number of senior tournaments for women were held at Rawalpindi, Lahore and Peshawar.

Eight national junior tournaments for boys in different age categories (U- 11,13,15,17 and 19) were held at Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Multan, Rashidabad and Karachi. While three national junior tournaments for girls in age categories (U- 15 and 19) were held at Peshawar and Karachi.

A total of 51 national junior players participated in different international junior events in 2016.

As part of PSF plan to educate the coaches and training staff on the latest technique methodology of the game, ASF Level-I Coaching Course was organized at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad from May 27-30, 2016. The PSF endeavours has put the country on track to achieve its lost glorious in the game of squash. The recent upward trend in PSA ranking of the junior and senior players is a clear sign of PSF’s policies heading towards right direction.

The overall analysis of the activities carried out during the year 2016 clearly depicts that Pakistan Squash is moving in the right direction under the dynamic leadership of Chief of the Air Staff.

Moreover, the efforts put in by the squash legends Qamar Zaman, Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan for the revival of game are highly commendable.

It is expected that the tremendous efforts being put in by PSF and togetherness of squash legends would bear fruitful results and Pakistan would soon be ruling the world of squash again.—APP