PSEZs to provide opportunities to foreign investors, increase FDI

Islamabad

Prioritized Special Economic Zones (PSEZs) would provide immense opportunities to the foreign investors and increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country. Pakistan has immense potential for rendering connectivity to international investors with regional and international market for industrial growth, Secretary, Board of Investment (BoI) Azher Ali Choudhry Thursday told APP, besides session with delegation of Chinese investors on PSEZs here.

He said nine prioritized industrial zone proposed for high tech industry meant to enhance the export and employment opportunities to the people in the country.

The Secretary BoI said the PSEZs Cell had been furnished on the contemporary corporate style and would be equipped with state-of-art facilities. The PSEZs would also be established in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Paktunkhwa, Balohistan, Northern Areas and Federally Administrated Tribal Areas.

He said BoI has a role of facilitator and regulator to facilitate the foreign investors and National Industrial Parks (NIP) would be developed in the PSEZs.

Replying to a question, he said first PSEZ has already established in building of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry building. Priority of BoI was to reviving the confidence of foreign businessmen to ultimately boost foreign investment in the country. The BoI is committed to facilitate the foreign investors for providing them modern facilities in the PSEZs.—APP