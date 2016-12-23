PSEB for Open Source Technologies in 10 years

Islamabad

Managing Director Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Asim Shehryar Hussain Thursday said the board aimed at migrating government sector organization from licensed softwares to Open Source Technologies in next 10 years.

He was addressing the 4th Annual Open Source Summit which was organised here at Bahria University (BU) Islamabad Campus. He acknowledged efforts and role of Open Shortest Path First (OSPF) in promoting Open Source Technologies in the country.

Prof. Dr. Shahzad Khalid, Director Post Graduate Programmes chaired the conference. Industry leaders and heads of various organizations were present and appreciated the organization committee. In his welcome address, Chairperson OSFP, Saleem Rafiq said efforts of open source shed light on background and achievements of the OSFP. He highlighted very important questions about the opportunities for Pakistan in technological wave in form of Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Mobile and Cloud Computing.

“We need to prepare for capturing opportunities through Open Source Technologies,” he said. Dr. Najam ul Hassan, being host of the event, welcomed all participants and said we would work side by side with the OSFP and other key players of industry who were working to promote Open Source Technologies in the country.—APP