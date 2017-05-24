PSDF-Uber to work on self-employment

Skills on wheels

Staff Reporter

Under the direction of the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif; Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has taken concrete steps to create income generating opportunities for the unemployed youth of Punjab.

PSDF and Uber signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and announced to work together towards enhancing economic opportunities in the transport sector of Punjab.

The Minister for Education, Mr. Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, who was present at the ceremony said: “I congratulate PSDF and Uber on this occasion and sincerely hope that this partnership will reap great benefits for the youth of Punjab; as the creation of self-employment opportunities are very close to the Chief Minister’s heart.”

Through this collaboration, young job seekers as well as those generating low income will be provided with the necessary skills so that they can benefit from the opportunities that Uber offers in Pakistan.

By running a mass mobilization campaign within Punjab, a trainee pool will be developed and trained in line with a curriculum approved by Uber. These trainings, supported by PSDF, will be designed to help candidates in developing their technical, operational and entrepreneurial expertise, as well as skills that are necessary to ensure the safety and security of Uber’s riders. Once trained, these candidates will then be introduced to and integrated with Uber’s technology system. Talks are also underway to engage the identified trainee pool for selected opportunities overseas.

Along with this, both parties also intend to undertake a survey in Punjab to determine the role that new technologies in the shared economy can play in supporting large-scale economic opportunity generation in the transport sector.

Upon signing this agreement with Uber, Mr. Jawad Khan, CEO PSDF said, “I am delighted with this latest development and hope that the results will bring us one step closer to achieving the goal that PSDF strives for. Creating income generating opportunities with technology companies is a key priority for PSDF so that we can empower the youth by providing them with carefully designed training opportunities, and creating linkages between them and potential employers.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, Head of EMEA Uber said, “We are really excited about the kind of momentum we are building across Pakistan especially in partnership with departments affiliated with the Government.