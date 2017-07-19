PSC screening tests from 31st

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) has scheduled screening test for various posts in different departments starting from July 31 to August 8, 2017 in Peshawar.

According to PSC, screening test for the post of Planning Officer in IT Department would be held on July 31 2017, for Female ADO in Elementary and Secondary Education Department on August 1st, Assistant in office of Chief Conservator of Forest and office Assistant (Women Quota) on August 2nd , Male Lecturer Computer Science in Higher Education DepartmentÂ on August 3.