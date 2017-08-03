PSB promotes 7 SWMOs

Staff Reporter

The Provincial Selection Board-II (PSB-II) headed by Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja has accorded promotion to seven Senior Women Medical Officers (SWMO) working in BPS-18 to Additional Principal Medical Officers (BPS-19) in its meeting held in Civil Secretariat, here on Wednesday .

These SWMOs had been working as Demonstrators on deputation basis in various medical teaching institutions although their seniority is maintained with the general cadre lady doctors, said a statement.

The promoted lady doctors posses seniority numbers 76, 77, 89, 98, 102, 118 and 127. All these lady doctors will be appointed as Senior Registrars in various government sectors hospitals in the province.

Secretary Services Punjab Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Secretary Regulations Dr Mohammad Saleh Tahir, Secretary MPDT Nadeem Irshad Kiyyani, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Dr Faisal Zahoor, Deputy Secretary Ameena Latif, Additional Secretary Finance Nawaz Khalid Arbi, Deputy Secretary (Confidential) S&GAD Nabeela Irfan and Additional Director General Anti Corruption Establishment Nadeem Sarwer attended the PSB-II meeting.