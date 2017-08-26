PSB hosts reception for medal winners

Islamabad

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) hosted a cash award ceremony here at Pakistan Sports Complex late Thursday to honour medal winners of South Asian Games (India) and Asian Beach Games (Vietnam).

Mian Riaz Husain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) was the chief guest at the occasion. Khalid Mehmood Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Muhammad Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Muhammad Azam Dar, Director (E&C) PSB, Agha Amjadullah Director PSB, Shazia Ejaz Assistant Director (Women Cell) PSB and officials of federations and players were also present on the occasion.

The medals winners included 26 gold, 69 silver and 109 bronze medals. The winners of South Asian Games received gold medal Rs one million; silver medal Rs 500,000 and bronze medal Rs 250,000.

The winners of Asian Beach Games were given gold medal Rs 500,000; silver medal Rs 250,000 and Rs 100,000 to bronze medallists.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said Pakistan Army has restored peace in the country which had resulted in revival of sports.

He praised PSB DG Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera for holding a best possible reception for the medal winners. He urged all the Chief Ministers to encourage traditional sports like wrestling in the regions.

He praised young Pakistani cricketers for putting up a good show in the Champions Trophy and Pakistan Super League (PSL). “PCB Chairman Najam Sethi had been doing great work and hopefully the next edition of PSL would be held in Pakistan,” he said.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Games would be staged like any other international games and inputs from every platform would be taken to host the Games in the best possible manner.

Ganjera praised the minister for making utmost efforts for the players to be awarded with cash awards. “This time we won’t be giving any cash awards to coaches of both the games as the policy restricts us to do so but we are working on it and in future coaches will also be rewarded.—APP