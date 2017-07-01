PSB to conduct inquiry regarding problems faced in ISG

Islamabad

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) would be conducting an inquiry against its officials regarding problems faced by national athletes and officials in the Islamic Solidarity Games held at Azerbaijan in May. According to sources, PSB had transferred Muhammad Shahid from the post of Deputy Director General (Technical) to Deputy Director General (Academic).

‘PSB would also be conducting an inquiry against Shahid regarding problems faced by Pakistani athletes and officials in the Games,’ the source said and added Shahid was part of the national contingent at the Games. ‘PSB had received several complaints regarding Shahid from the Islamic Solidarity Games contingent,’ he said. He said Syed Habib Shah who was Deputy Director General (Finance) has been appointed as the new Deputy Director General (Technical). ‘Vijay Kumar who was Deputy Director General (Academic) has been named as Deputy Director General (Finance),’ he said.—APP