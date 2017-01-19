PSA to organize four int’l squash tournaments

Sports Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Squash Association (PSA) will organize four international squash tournaments during the current year to revive the game on strong footing besides creating ample opportunity for local players to compete alongside foreign players.

This decision was taken by the Executive Committee of the PSA which met under the chairmanships of its new President, Dr Nadeem Mukhtar here on Wednesday at PSA complex.

“President PSA unveiled his plan for the revival and development of the game under which focus will be on holding international squash events carrying attractive cash prize”, said Shiraz Saleem, Secretary, PSA while talking to APP after the meeting.

He said Dr Nadeem Mukhtar welcomed the newly elected Executive Committee and emphasize the need to speed up efforts with a renewed zeal to lift the game out of present gloom.

He also appreciated the plan and report of the Secretary PSA for the development of the game at grass root level across the province.

“The executive committee approved holding of the one tournament carrying cash prize of US $ 15,000, and another offering US $ 10,000 and two events with US $ 5000 International Tournaments each”, said PSA official adding “As many as four national squash tournaments, both for senior and junior, will be organised at Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan”.

Shiraz said the executive committee discussed in detail the present scenario of squash and suggested various means to revive the game by motivating the youth to play squash.

“The meeting agreed to launch district league in the affiliated districts of the province to have the squash activity at maximum level and to spot new talent and its grooming on long term basis”, said Secretary PSA.

He said the President PSA urged the members of the committee to table useful suggestions on regular basis for the promotion of the game and to expand the span of squash activities. Secretary PSA briefly spoke on the condition of the PSA complex and suggested its immediate renovation.

“We have to improve the existing facilities in order to keep the complex according to the set standards to hold the international events,” he said. He also highlighted the performance and achievements of Punjab players in the national and international events held home and abroad last year.

“President PSA appreciated the performance of Punjab players and urged them to put in more efforts to attain excellence at the highest level of the game,” said Shiraz.

Dr Nadeem Mukhtar formed various committees including Training & Coaching, Selection, Rules & Regulation, Disciplinary and Tournament for ensuring the revival of the game on professional lines. Executive Committee members, Omar Saeed, Omar Salamat .Imran Mukhtar Ch. Tariq Saddique Malik and Taniya Malik gave suggestions to improve the Coaching/Training programmes . President, PSA also thanked Syed Sheharyar Ali for joining PSA as its Executive Committee Member.