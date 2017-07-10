PS-114 Karachi by-election

PPP wins

Pakistan People’s Party candidate Saeed Ghani has emerged victorious in PS-114 Karachi by-polls, by bagging 23,840 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results from all 92 polling stations. Ghani was followed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Kamran Tessori, who secured 18,106 votes. Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Ali Akbar Gujjar stood third in the run with 5,353 votes to his credit, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Najeeb Haroon bagged 5,098 votes. For the first time, Result Management System and Result Transmission System were introduced as a pilot project in PS-114 by-polls for efficient result-making. Apart from the police, around 2,000 Rangers personnel had been deployed in and around the polling stations to ensure the voting process went smoothly.—Agencies