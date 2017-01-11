PRs to launch awareness drive

Multan

Railways department, after the train-rickshaw accident in Lodhran, is going to launch an awareness drive amongst the people ‘how to cross the railway level crossings.’

Addressing a press conference here Tuesday, DS Railways Zafrullah Kalwar appealed to civil society and media to help in creating awareness regarding crossing railway tracks with carefuly.

He said unfortunately there were 453 unmanned railway crossings, out of which 45 had been made functional in Multan and 75 in Lahore by Punjab government’s funds.—APP