PRs reduces fares by 25pc on Eidul-Azha

Islamabad

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has announced a special package for the commuters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

As per the package, railway fares will be reduced by 25 percent for three days of Eid. The discount will be available on all types of trains and classes, private news channel reported. Pakistan Railways will also run five special trains countrywide including Karachi and Quetta. Moreover, additional coaches will be attached with the trains to facilitate majority of the passengers.

People have hailed the concession package announced by Pakistan Railways on Eid ul Azha reducing fare to 25 percent on all trains facilitating hundreds of thousands of commuters proceeding to their home town to celebrate the festival. People who face severe difficulty due to exuberated fares charged by bus and coach owners especially on festivals besides non-availability of seats encouraged announcement of Pakistan Railway through which they can avail a comfortable journey on affordable rates.

Muhammad Ahmed, a passenger, who went Margalla Station for booking his seats for Karachi told APP, “the latest initiative of Pakistan Railways would help increasing the number of passengers as people love to travel on train.”

He expressed gratitude to Pakistan Railways for facilitating them on Eid as special trains not only saved their precious time but also saved them from the blackmailing of bus owners. Another passenger Mehtab Gul said that railway is a cheapest and safest mode of travel but for the last many years it was ignored by the previous government.

“Pakistan Railways has won passengers’ hearts through a handsome reduction in fare during Eid, adding that they had stopped travelling by trains due to uncertainty but the improved railways facilities have changed their minds and now they prefer this mode of communication”.—APP