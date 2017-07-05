Provision of quality health facilities to people is real target

Staff Reporter

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan has directed the officers of the department and directors of various health programs to further enhance their performance and work hard to ensure quality healthcare services to the people at their doorstep.

He said that health sector is improving with every passing day which is the result of hard working and professional dedication of the officers and the staff.

He stated this while presiding over a departmental meeting in his office at Bird Wood Road, here today. Special Secretary and Director General Health Dr. Faisal Zahoor, all Additional Secretaries of the department, Project Directors, Program Directors of Aids Control Program, Hepatitis Control Program, procurement cell, internal delivery unit, Director IRMNCH, Director Non-communicable diseases, Chief Executive Punjab Health Facilities Management Company and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Secretary Health said that Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has provided huge funds for the development of health sector and to provide free medicines to the patients in the hospitals.

Ali Jan Khan said that efficient use of funds is the responsibility of the officers. He directed that provision of best healthcare facilities to the patients should be the first priority of the hospital’s administration.

He emphasized on facilitation of people visiting the Primary & Secondary Health Department for redressal of their issues on daily basis. The meeting also discussed revamping of core Primary & Secondary Health Department to increase efficiency and efficacy of the department.