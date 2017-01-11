Provision of job opportunities to skilled workers

Staff Reporter

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) is training unemployed youth across the province of the Punjab while offering employable trades. One hundred thousand skilled workers will be sent to Qatar in phases.

Chairperson TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh was addressing the officers here at Govt. Institute of Emerging Technologies.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that a delegation of Govt. of the Punjab headed by Minister for Labour and Human Resource Raja Ashfaq Sarwar alongwith Chairperson TEVTA Irfan Qaisar Sheikh and others had made successful visit to Qatar last year. TEVTA Punjab will be the major partner to facilitate Qatar for its required skilled workforce. In order to ensure transparency and quality, all selected manpower will be routed through placement cell, established at TEVTA Secretariat.

TEVTA is launching key trades as per international market demands including Drivers, Security Guards, Supervisors, Machine/Motor Mechanic, Carpenter, Steel Fixer, Painter, Mason, Cook, House Keeping, Plumber, Welder, A.C. Mechanics, Hotel Staff, Computer Operators, Generator Operators and others to train the youth of the province of the Punjab.

Chairperson TEVTA appreciated the efforts made by management to train the unemployed youth. This skilled manpower will also be sent Qatar to work for the construction of stadiums, hotels and other infrastructure for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Now launching of demand driven short courses, TEVTA would be in a position to provide bulk of trained manpower required at Qatar and other gulf countries.