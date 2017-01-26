Provision of basic facilities to minorities is priority: Khatumal

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Dr. Khatumal Jeewan on Thursday said that provision of basic facilities to the minorities at their doorstep is among the priorities of the government.

He said this while talking to notables of Mirpurkhas that called on him at his office, said a statement.

He said that sufficient funds have been allocated by the government for completion of the development projects within stipulated time. The Special Assistant to the CM Sindh said that practical steps are being taken by the government to strengthen security of places of worship of minorities. Facilitation centres have also been established at district level for immediate resolution of the problems of minorities, he added.