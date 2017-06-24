Provision of health facilities top priority: Zubair

Staff Reporter

Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair has said that the provision of health and medical facilities to the people is the topmost priority of government.

He said that doctors-training is the need of hour to provide improved medical facilities to the public.

He stated this in a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) at Governor House, said a communique issued here on Friday.

Zubair said that universities of the province were playing important role in the provision of health facilities.

He lauded the services of the LUMHS for creating able doctors and its work in the field of medical research.

On the occasion, the VC also briefed the Governor regarding performance and functions of the university, doctors-training and facilities being provided to the students in the university.