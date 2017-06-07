Provision of essential items to people ensured in Ramazan: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that effective measures have been taken to provide to the people essential items of daily use, including fruits, vegetables and pulses at fixed rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

Punjab government has given relief to the people in shape of Ramadan Package worth more than Rs. 9 billion. The people can buy wheat flour at subsidized rate. It is heartening that the people have been fully benefiting from this Ramadan Package.

He was addressing his cabinet.

He said its responsibility of the administration to ensure smooth supply of essential items in Ramadan Bazaars as well as in the open markets at fixed rates. He warned that he was personally supervising the steps taken to provide relief to the people.

While issuing directions to the cabinet committee for price control, the Chief Minister said that steps relating to providing relief to the people under Ramadan Package should continue consistently.

He said that the Punjab government has given special powers to price control magistrates for action against profiteers and hoarders throughout the province.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that national economy has been sufficiently improving due to increase in foreign exchange reserves and development of trade and industry sectors and added that this would secure the bright future of the country.

He said this while talking to Federal Commerce Minister Engr. Khurram Dastagir who called on him in Islamabad, today. The Chief Minister said that despite conspiracies and nefarious designs of the defeated elements to weaken the national economy, economy of Pakistan is moving on fast-track. The incumbent government has set new records of economic development in its four years tenure despite creation of hurdles in CPEC projects and adoption of ploys to make international bodies to avoid investment in Pakistan. The government has created conducive environment to put the country on the road to development and prosperity.

The Chief Minister said that the elements intending of pushing the people to darkness of ignorance and poverty are working on anti-development agenda from the day first. He said that performance of the government is evident in every sector of life. As the government has set new standards of development during the last four years, a new record of anti-development activities has also been set. He said that federal as well as the Punjab governments have introduced different programs in their budgets for the solution of problems of the peoples which will also help in achieving socio-economic developments. These programs are in accordance with ground realities and reflect the aspirations of the people. Implementation on these programs will help in achieving multifarious targets including poverty alleviation and eradication of joblessness besides ensuring promotion of regional trade, protection of cottage industry.