Provincial depts ready to combat any possible floods

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Floods Malik Nadeem Kamran has appreciated preparedness of different provincial departments to combat any possible floods. Chairing the 14th meeting of Cabinet Committee on Floods Control at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday, Malik Nadeem Kamran lauded the performance of WASA during the rains in different parts of the province. He also appreciated all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners for their efforts to cope with rains and flood like situation during the current monsoon season. He said that natural calamities like floods can be dealt with in a better manner through planning and coordinated efforts, adding that departments should focus on building capacities to deal with disasters. Expressing satisfaction over preparedness against possible floods, Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mehr Ijaz Achlana directed all the concerned provincial departments to remain fully vigilant and alert in the wake of any possible floods and also to maintain close and continuous liaison with each other. He said that practical efforts were needed to overcome challenges and problems and he was sure that in case of any untoward situation all the departments would coordinate with each other.PDMA DG Mudassar Waheed Malik briefed the meeting about the implementation status of important decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee.

