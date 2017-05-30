Provinces must exhibit large-heart for development of special regions: DAR

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The government on Monday emphasized the need for creating space from the federal divisible pool for the development of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and FATA, for which it stated that the federating units will have to demonstrate openheartedness.

Speaking in the Senate, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said a meeting will also be held with the provincial chief ministers after the passage of the budget 2017-18 to carve out a formula to allocate resources to the three regions.

During deliberations over the 8th NFC, the centre had proposed that the size of the gross federal divisible pool be cut by seven percent to meet additional expenses on security and federally administered regions and special areas.

The centre had proposed that 3% of the gross federal divisible pool should be given to meet additional expenditures on security and another 4% for development of G-B, AJK and Fata.

Ishaq Dar on Monday informed the upper house said that the new NFC is also facing delays due to disagreements between the center and the four federating units.

Ishaq Dar was of the view that revenue collection has increased significantly over the last few years and share from the divisible pool for tribal areas, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan will not affect the allocations for the federating units.

The finance minister assured that good recommendations of the house on the next budget will be fully accommodated. He reminded that more than eighty recommendations of the house were accommodated last year. He also assured that the finance ministry’s teams led by joint secretaries will sit in the galleries and take the notes of recommendations.

Meanwhile, making a policy statement in the house, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that infrastructure, energy and human resource development have been given priority in the historic Rs one trillion PSDP.

He said that four hundred and eleven billion rupees have been allocated for infrastructure and four hundred and four billion rupees for energy sector. He said in the past these two sectors were ignored which hampered the economic growth of the country. He said that investment in these sectors will help remove bottlenecks to the growth.

The Minister said that the government has also enhanced the budget of higher education commission to 35.5 Billion rupees which was 12 billion rupees in 2012-13. He said massive investment is being made in the higher education in order to equip our youth with necessary skills. He said that university campuses will be established in all the districts in the next two years.

We have also started a new program titled US Pakistan knowledge corridor under which ten thousand youth will be sent to the US in the next ten years to acquire doctorate degrees in different disciplines. These PHDs will serve as a big asset for the country on their return. He said that a program has also been started under which one hundred thousand youth will be imparted software training.

Ahsan Iqbal said that priority is also being given to the climate change and steps are being taken to revolutionize the weather forecasting system.

He said that 180 billion rupees have been allocated for the completion of different projects under the CPEC. He said that 38 billion rupees have been set aside for the completion of the Western Root of the CPEC. This project will be completed by next year.

Giving the breakdown of the projects being executed in different provinces, the minister said that the federal government is sponsoring Metro bus project in Karachi at the cost of 24 billion rupees. He said that 9 billion rupees have also been allocated for a water supply scheme in Karachi.

He said the government believes in equal development of all the areas and for this purpose investing heavily on the development of backward areas. He said that the AJK development grant has been enhanced to 22 billion rupees from 12 billion rupees and Gilgit Baltistan’s to 15 billion rupees from 10 billion rupees. He said that 90 billion rupees are being spent on the reconstruction of tribal areas.