Provinces to get full water indent: IRSA

Islamabad

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) will start releasing full water indent to the provinces from Monday. According to IRSA spokesman here Sunday, Punjab would get 90,000 cusecs, Sindh 80,000 cusecs, Balochistan 6,000 cusecs and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 3100 cusecs.

He said that water discharge from Mangla Dam has already been increased. He said Balochistan was opening its canals first time in Kharif season.

Meanwhile, IRSA released 162,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 204,100 cusecs. Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1403.29 feet, which was 23.29 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 44,500 cusecs while outflow recorded as 70,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1135.10 feet, which was 95.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 59,000 and 75,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 87,700, 49,700 and 11,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 31,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.—APP