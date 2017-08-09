Province being neglected

It is a fact that Balochistan is the biggest province of Pakistan and it is full of natural resources. All kinds of natural resources one can find in Balochistan such as gold, gas, iron, oil and many more. But unfortunately, the richest province is the most backward province of Pakistan. In fact, it lags behind all the other three provinces in every respect. The question is why?

The other provinces are making progress in all spheres and their people are prosperous, but the citizens who live in Balochistan are a ignored lot of Pakistan. They are unable to get three-time meal, what to talk of other luxuries. I request the government of Pakistan to look after the province which is also a part of the country.

SHAKIR KB

Turbat

