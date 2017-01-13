Providing potable water a big challenge: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that providing potable water to 55 million rural population is a big challenge and we have to meet this challenged. He said that the state is responsible for providing clean drinking water to its citizens and the survival of a state depends on providing basic amenities to its citizens.

He said Punjab government is determined to providing clean drinking water to 10 core population of the province and all-out efforts will be made to achieve this objective, he added. He said that Khadam-e-Punjab Saaf Pani Programme has been evolved to ensure supply of clean drinking water to the whole population of the province and this project has been launched from Bahawalpur division of South Punjab. Later, this project will be expanded to the central and northern areas of the province in phases.

He expressed these views while addressing inaugural ceremony of a two-day consultative seminar on provision of potable water to rural population of the province under the aegis of Punjab Saaf Pani Company.

Delegates from China, Turkey, France, Europe, and the Middle East attended the seminar.

Provincial Ministers, Members Punjab Assembly, officials and heads of International Water Sector Companies were also present on the occasion. The Chief Minister said a comprehensive strategy will be evolved in the light of their suggestions and proposals to advance Punjab Saaf Pani Programme at the fast pace. He said three years ago, Punjab government prepared a comprehensive plan to provide clean drinking water to the people, but unfortunately, the departments concerned could not make progress on this public welfare project due to nepotism.