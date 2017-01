Ahmed Shah Awaran

Via email

UBL Awaran needs ATM machine, as people have to make lines and wait for hours to withdraw money from bank. People come from different areas of Awaran to get money but a large number of people have to wait for hours. People are compelled to wait outside or inside till their number comes so many of them go empty hands.

If there is an ATM machine it would save people’s time and money. I request UBL management to take this issue seriously and do the need full.