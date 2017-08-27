Proud and excited to be visiting Pakistan for World XI series: Amla

Cape Town

While cricket fans in Pakistan eagerly await arrival of World XI players in Lahore next month, members of the star-studded squad are just as excited to play in front of a packed crowd at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

South Africa’s legendary batsman, the ‘run machine’ Hashim Amla, is one of them, and he cannot wait to come to Pakistan for the series, which will see high-profile international cricket grace Pakistan’s pitches once again, after a hiatus of eight years.

“I am looking forward to it very much. Pakistan is a great country with great cricketing heritage. To kind of assist in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan, I am very proud to be a part of it,” Amla told a sports tv channel in an interview on Saturday.

“I hope everything goes well and smoothly. All the five players from South Africa are looking forward to it. Last time I went to Pakistan 10 years ago, I had a great time, the games were well attended and the people there have great passion for the game, that’s something I am looking forward to,” he added.

The 34-year-old, who has represented South Africa in 107 Tests, 156 ODIs and 38 T20Is, added that after all the assurance from the ICC and other relevant authorities on security, there was no reason not to support the cause. “It is not a secret that during last 10 years, security was a main concern in Pakistan. So, once you get the go-ahead from the ICC and other bodies that all the checks and balances are in place, then I don’t see any reason not to support this cause,” he said.

The master batsman from Durban also spoke about the T20 Global League and Durban Qalandars team, of which he is a part as a South African marquee player.

“The interaction held with Qalandars for the last couple of weeks has been really, really mind-blowing, they have a great vision,” said Amla about the owners of Durban Qalandars, who also own PSL team Lahore Qalandars.

“We have owners from different parts of the world which gives this league a unique flavour. It is going to be very exciting for everyone around the world to watch,” the batsman added.—Agencies