Protests recorded against arrest of killers

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A grand rally against arrest of killers was taken out by civil society and heirs of Babu Brohi and blocked Sukkur-Shikarpur national highway for arrest of killers, on Saturday. Zulfikar Brohi, Meer Hassan Brohi, Shah Zaman Brohi, the brothers of deceased Babu Brohi, Molvi Abdul Bari Shaikh and Molvi Ali Sher Brohi held a joint press conference and said that three month ago a teenage boy, Babu Brohi, was gunned down, but police have failed to arrest the killers, they said. Also, they jointly accused to Shaikh brother for their alleged involvement in the murder of Babu Brohi while the killers were walking openly in Shikarpur city so that we could take revenge, but would combat through legal way, they said.

In addition to, they allegedly said that Shaikh brother were supporting to land mafia in Shikarpur for their ulterior motives adding through land mafia they have occupied national heritage buildings including Shahi Bagh, Dhong Hospital, Sir Henry Holland Eye Hospital and other heritage declared properties in Shikarpur, they alleged.

They demanded the Chief Minister of Sindh, Chief Justice High Court Sindh, District & Sessions Judge Shikarpur and other higher authorities to take notice of the murder of innocent boy and illegal involvement of Shaikh brothers otherwise they vowed to extend their protest circle.