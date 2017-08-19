Protests against Qazi Yasir’s arrest

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Ummat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir held demonstrations in Islamabad town, today, against the continued illegal detention of its Chairman, Qazi Ahmed Yasir, demanding the his immediate release. Qazi Yasir is under custody since July 8, this year.

The party activists led by Maulana Aijaz Noori protested against the prolonged illegal detention of Qazi Yasir. Addressing the gathering, Maulana Noori said Qazi Yasir has been kept in custody without any case lodged against him. “This is violation of basic human rights and the authorities need to answer for his detention for last 42 days. He has been barred from performing his religious duties and stopped from addressing the Juma congregation at the Jamia Masjid for last six Fridays now. Such curbs on religious freedom are only an attempt to stop him from working for the Kashmir movement,” he said.

Saying that the party has planned to launch series of protests across the villages and town against the arrest of Qazi Yasir, Maulana Noori also condemned the desecration of Jamia Masjid Wuyan, where Indian flags were painted on the mosque walls. He said, it is desecration and such actions will result in mass agitation due to sensitivity of Kashmiris towards religion.

The party spokesman also prayed for the speedy recovery of ailing Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, who is currently admitted at the Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

He said the authorities have been putting curbs on leaders despite the fact that they have been facing serious health concerns.—KMS