‘Protests if pro-India parties fail to protect special status’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has warned of people’s agitation if the pro-India parties failed to protect special status of the territory.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who continues to be under house arrest, in a statement issued in Srinagar, calling the attempts to abrogate Article 35A as a very serious and critical matter, said, “Pro-India parties are duty-bound not to allow it to happen and it is their responsibility to ensure that such designs are thwarted and resisted.”

He said otherwise people will hit the streets as there is no way such measures will be tolerated by them, consequences of which will again be the sole responsibility of these parties.

The Mirwaiz said that after the passing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) that did away with the fiscal autonomy of the territory, hectic efforts were underway by the BJP-RSS combine to altogether do away with the special status of Kashmir by challenging Article 35A in the Indian Supreme Court.

He said, as this Article bars non-Kashmiris to settle and buy property in Kashmir, it is being challenged in court with the view to alter the demography of the territory by settling people from outside with the right to acquire land and property and vote in the so-called Assembly elections.

The Mirwaiz said it is basically aimed at reducing the 75 percent Muslim majority of the territory into a minority to undermine and deeply affect its disputed nature. He said for past 70 years people of Kashmir have been striving and hugely sacrificing to make Indian government accept the reality of the Kashmir dispute and make them fulfill their commitment made before the world community of giving the people of Kashmir their right to self-determination.

He said that it was the duty of every Kashmiri to safeguard these sacrifices and play role in resolution of the lingering dispute.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said those in power, especially the PDP, should realize that their weaknesses for power is making people of Kashmir pay dearly and history will never forgive them if they continue in this manner.—KMS