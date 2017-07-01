Protestors end Parachinar sit-in after meeting with COAS

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said the resolve of the country men against the terrorism was quite high and the enemies can never succeed in dividing the nation. “Our enemies shall never succeed to lower our resolve or to divide us”. The COAS observed while interacting with the tribal elders during his brief visit to Parachinar in order to express solidarity with the victims of Parachinar deadly blast that had eaten up over seventy innocent people and seriously wounded more than 200 others.

The Army Chief also declared there were clear evidences of hostile foreign hands in recent incidents and the local facilitators and abettors of the saboteurs have been apprehended and will be tried in military courts. “We need to remain united, steadfast, prepared and vigilant against this threat which has an agenda of exploiting sectarian fault-line”. General Bajwa said while cautioning against threats which he said continued to reside across the border in Afghanistan with ISIS gaining strength there. The Army chief stressed that a greater Pak-Afghan border coordination and security cooperation was required in this regard. He, however, said that we as a nation have given unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism and we shall succeed.

COAS said that Pakistan Army shall continue its efforts to bring back normalcy in the country. He said that “Our security forces are symbol of national integration so is our security apparatus; we are one nation”.

Reaching Parachinar, Kurram Agency the COAS was briefed in details about security situation and recent terrorist incidents. General Bajwa S interacted with local tribal elders and representatives of the sit-in. Offering Fateha for Shuhadas. He expressed his grief on loss of precious lives. COAS said that he was abroad and on return weather delayed his attempts to visit Parachinar. Appreciating FC KP and local administration for their efforts, COAS acknowledged their contributions. To date 126 brave soldiers of FC KP alone have laid their lives and 387 have got injured while performing security duties in Kurram Agency only. “FC KP is a professional force inclusive of all tribes and sects performing their duties selflessly” COAS said.

Speaking at the occasion Tribal elders expressed their full confidence and trust in Army and its leadership. “We stand with our Security Forces and our blood is for our motherland. We all are Pakistani’s and Muslim” the elders remarked.

Later COAS also met representatives of sit-in and listened to their concerns. “While administrative concerns will be pursued with the executive body, suggestions regarding security mechanism are being incorporated forthwith. We can only be effective when locals are part of the security and vigilance” COAS said.

COAS announced that an additional Army troops have been moved in Parachinar to enhance its security while FC troops are being beefed up on Pak-Afghan border to seal it effectively. Toori Razakars are also being dovetailed on check posts.

Safe city project for Parachinar by installing CCTV cameras in line with the ones in Lahore and Islamabad will be undertaken while Fencing of border is already in progress. More sensitive areas of FATA are being fenced in Phase 1 while complete Pak-Afghan border including in Baluchistan will be fenced in Phase 2. He said

He said firing by FC troops while handling mob situation post blast is being inquired and those responsible shall not be spared. FC commandant has already been changed. Notwithstanding the irreparable loss, four Shaheeds and injured due to firing have been given separate compensation by FC.

Army Public School Parachinar was named after Major Gulfam Shaheed and it will be upgraded to Cadet College in due course.

Likewise a Trauma Centre will be established at Parachinar by Army while local civil hospital will be upgraded for better medical care by civil administration. He said Army fully supports mainstreaming of FATA which is being pursued and its early implementation is essential for enduring peace and stability.

The Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and IGFC were also present at Parachinar and implemented directions of COAS in taking care of the victims and the affected families.

The DG ISPR Major General Ghafoor said a united effort was required to rid Pakistan from the menace of terrorism. “We are above any sect. We are Pakistanis and Muslims”. The ISPR boss said while talking to newsmen in Parachinar. DG ISPR stressed that the Pakistan Army was committed to providing security to every part of Pakistan. “The security of the entire country and all the people of Pakistan is equal,” he said.

He said the process to fence the border with Afghanistan was underway. “In the first phase the sensitive areas used by terrorists to enter Pakistan would be fenced. While in the second phase the entire Pak-Afghan border would be fenced.” Major General Asif Ghafoor said adding that additional army contingents have arrived in the city as part of enhanced security measures.

In the meanwhile the protesters staging sit in for the last more than a week against the deadly blasts and “insufficient” compensation amount in Parachinar Friday formally announced end to their sit-in after the Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa accepted their demands.

According to reports, Parachinar sit-in leader Muzammil Hussein formally announced end to sit-in, after holding successful parleys with the Army Chief who acceded to most of their demand.

“The sit-in committee held successful talks with COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa”. A committee member said claiming that the army chief assured the victims that they would get compensation equivalent to compensation given in Punjab, while the family members of the victims would get jobs.

Also the PTI chief Imran Khan reached Parachinar and addressed the participants of the sit-in. He expressed solidarity with the twin-blast victims and said that an international conspiracy was behind sectarian violence in the country. The PTI chief also met with the victim families and expressed solidarity with them in the hours of grief.