Protesting students enraged at continued Indian atrocities

Using human shield brute act

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, widespread anti-India students’ protests marked by pro-freedom demonstrations and boycott of classes continued to shake the entire territory, Wednesday.

The students took to the streets in Srinagar, Gandarbal, Shopian, Bandipore, Bijbehare, Pulwama and other areas of the occupied territory. The students raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans and marched on the streets. Dozens of students were injured when Indian police and paramilitary forces used brute force on protesting students. The situation led to complete shutdown in many areas. The students are on the streets since 15th of this month when the Indian troops raided Degree College Pulwama and tortured the students.

The authorities have imposed a ban on Internet services in occupied Kashmir for a period of one month. The step has been taken to restrict the growing agitation by students.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the re-arrest of senior APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt. He said that there was no legal justification for continued detention of Masarrat Aalam Butt as the court had granted him bail in all cases. He expressed concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained ailing Hurriyet leader, Muhammad Rustum Butt. The Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering in Srinagar said that India had waged a war against unarmed Kashmiri people.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik speaking at a function at Aabi Guzur in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to Kashmiri leader, Amanullah Khan, on his first death anniversary, today. On the occasion, Yasin Malik ruled out any dialogue with India within the parameters of Indian constitution. Others who attended the function included Merajuddin Kalwal.—KMS