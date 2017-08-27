Protesters burn US flag, effigies of Trump

Our Correspondent

Multan

The US national flag and effigies of US President Donald Trump were set on fire in Multan as traders and religious parties organised protest rallies and demonstrations in the city on Saturday.

The anti-US demonstrations have been sparked by Trump’s ‘recent remarks wherein he accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorisrs.

Religious parties observed the ‘America Murdabad day’ apart from staging rallies to lodge their protest.

The protesters took to the streets chanting anti-Trump slogans. Students and activists of Jamaatud Dawa and traders’ bodies including the Markazi Anjuman Tajiran, the Multan Traders Chamber and the Wholesale Chemist Council staged demonstrations at Ghanta Ghar Chowk.

On the occasion, speakers said Trump’s threats to Pakistan had jeopardised world peace. They further reiterated that over 80,000 Pakistanis had sacrificed their lives while the country was still at war with terrorists but Americans were still demanding that we did more .

They said that the US was continuing to shatter the peace of Muslim world. They maintained that the so-called torch-bearers of world peace had turned a blind eye to American terrorism. They said that entire nation stood with the government and army and their unity would foil America’s designs.

Similarly, the Pakistan Muslim League-N youth wing staged a demonstration against Trump and burnt American and Indian flags as well as pictures of Trump.

The activists maintained that American and Indian conspiracies could not achieve anything and Pakistani nation would thwart their attempts.

They further said that the US sees a scapegoat in Pakistan to pin the entire blame on it and escape the responsibility of their failures.