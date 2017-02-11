Protesters block main road over students’ killing

Staff Reporter

Students protesting the death of three students of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) blocked both tracks of University Road on Friday, disrupting traffic.

A Sindh University student also died on Friday after falling off a private bus. The conductor of the bus was arrested, however the police was searching drive.

On Thursday, four people including three women and a child were killed while a dozen others injured as a passenger bus overturned in Karachi on the under-construction road.

The pupils intensified protest against Fuuast administration and Sindh government after the news broke that Hunza Farnaz, who was hit by a minibus F-11 outside the varsity gate a week ago, succumbed to injuries on Friday morning.

Farnaz was hit when she was getting off the bus to enter the university where she was studying BEd. She had been in coma since one week at Liaquat National Hospital and breathed her last on Friday morning. Farnaz, 29, left behind a six-year-old daughter Anabia and a four-year-old son Hamdan.

Holding placards and shouting slogans against the transportation authorities, students blocked the road leading to Jail Chowrangi from Nipa.

The students also demanded removal of the vice-chancellor of the university. “This road has never been in a good condition and now traffic accidents have become rampant,” said one of the protesting students.

“We have not been provided with the university transport system which is why we have to travel from these buses risking our lives,” she added, questioning why the university and government do not take serious steps to cope with such incidents which have become a matter of routine.

Other than Farnaz, students Rabia Batool, Amna Batool and Kiran Shehzadi were among the dead from Thursday’s incident.

The students demanded Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to ensure completion of University Road at its earliest, take action against the construction company that started work on both tracks simultaneously as well as the drivers lacking fitness certificates and licences.

Students also advised university administration to start their own bus service and renovate old buildings, citing a recent incident when part of ceiling at the BSc block broke down.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that CM Sindh has announced a compensation of Rs 0.5 million for the heirs of each of the deceased students. Further, the responsible bus driver will be asked to pay for the damages he has done and the amount will be provided to the affected families, he added.