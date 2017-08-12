Protest in Srinagar against forces highhandedness

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership organized a grand peaceful protest at Budshah Chowk in Srinagar, today.

People from all walks of life participated in the protest. They were holding placards bearing slogans against Indian oppression. The participants of the protest marched from Madina Chowk to Budshah Chowk where they held a peaceful sit-in.

The JKLF leader, Noor Muhammad Kalwal and other Hurriyat leaders addressing on the occasion strongly condemned the ongoing Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir. They said that oppression and tyranny could not suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

Meanwhile, the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik talking to media persons condemned the ongoing onslaught of Indian forces against the Kashmiris.

He said that the Kashmiris were being massacred with impunity and young, old, women and men were being subjected to the worst persecution especially in south Kashmir.

He said a spree of killings is going on and killing innocent people has become a routine for Indian police and paramilitary personnel.

He said that on one hand, the genocide was going on, and on the other, Indian forces had unleashed a new era of beatings, vandalizing properties, arrests and torturing common people irrespective of their age or gender.

Yasin Malik said from ongoing genocide of Kashmiris to unleashing of terror on common Kashmiris, all is being done by Indian rulers with the active support of Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP and other pro-India politicians who shamelessly support the killings and atrocities.

He urged the international community and champions of human rights to fulfill their responsibilities regarding Kashmiris, shun their double standard and intervene to save the lives of innocent people in occupied Kashmir.—KMS