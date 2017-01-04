Protest of religious outfits cause worst traffic jam in Lahore

150 arrested for ‘pro-blasphemy law’ rally

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Traffic came to a standstill in the provincial metropolis due to protest by religious outfit on The Mall and clash of protestors with police on Ferozepur road causing much hardship to Lahorites.

Police and protestors clashed on Ferozpur Road, forcing the law enforcers to resort to baton-charge. Three policemen got injured as the protesters retaliated and threw stones. About 10 demonstrators were taken into custody by police.

Police had deployed a large contingent in the affected areas. Traffic in different parts of the city was also disrupted badly due to the ongoing situation.

Metro bus service of provincial capital was suspended due to the clashes.

People hailing from different walks of life suffered a lot due to traffic jams. Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez was among thousands of commuters who were stuck for hours on roads during the rally. The rally was taken out by a religious group on the sixth death anniversary of Punjab Governor Salman Tasser who was gunned down in Islamabad on January 4, 2011. The rally caused a massive gridlock after police tried to stop the protestors by barricading roads. “I respect all the opinions but any protest shouldn’t cause problems to common ppl life, I witness many ambulances got stuck on roads,” Hafeez added. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on Mall Road, Canal Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road and its linking arteries. Agencies add: Police resorted to teargas shells to disperse protestors as hundreds of supporters of religious parties gathered in Gulberg area of Lahore to mark Tahuffaz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat on the sixth death anniversary of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer who was gunned down by his guard for seeking reforms in blasphemy laws.

Protestors also called for a ban on holding candlelight vigil in memory of Salmaan Taseer. The riot police resorted to shelling to disperse the demonstrators who held a sit-in

Police placed containers in the city to thwart the rally, leading to a monstrous traffic jam. Thousands of commuters were left stranded due to blockage of roads.

Meanwhile, over 150 people were arrested as religious parties attempted to hold a demonstration in favour of the blasphemy law here on Wednesday.