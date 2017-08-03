Protest against occupation on ancient graveyard of General Jan Jacob

Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

The large number of Christian community persons held a protest demonstration against land mafia persons who smashed the boundary wall of an ancient graveyard of General Jan Jacob, here on Wednesday.

The Christian community protesters told media men that land mafia was trying to occupy on the land of General Jan Jacob graveyard in this relation they have written letters to Deputy Commissioner and SSP Jacobabad to take notice of the occupation, but both officers did not give their attention towards the matter, they said.

The land mafia demolished the wall of General Jan Jacob graveyard on the occasion they were chanting slogans against land mafia. Later, according to sources, police have arrested one land mafia man and started its investigation.