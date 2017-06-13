Protest lodged with Indian DHC over LoC violations

Islamabad

The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Chirikot and Hot Spring Sectors on 10 and 12 June, 2017 respectively. The Indian firing resulted in death of one civilian identified as 70-year-old Shabbir Khan in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector. Two other civilians including 18-year-old Waqar Younas and 19-year-old Asad Ali embraced martyrdom in Bhabra Village in Hot Spring Sector. According to Foreign Office, Indian forces also injured three civilians including 30-year-old M. Shahbaz r/o Bhabra Village, Shumaila Khurshid r/o Chakrali Village and 14-year-old Hafsa Shabbir r/o Chakrali Village. “The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” the Director General stated. He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.—NNI