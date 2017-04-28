Protest in Jamia Delhi in solidarity with Kashmiri students

New Delhi

Students of Jamia Milia Islamia took out a protest march in solidarity with the people’s resistance movement of Kashmir for their right of self-determination and against unleashing of state terrorism on students in academic institutions. Students from different departments and faculties participated in the protest. A photo-exhibition was held in the afternoon in which various artists and students displayed their art work pertaining to Kashmir. The crowd was highly impressed with their creativity and innovative ways of showing resistance.

Later, a poetry session was also held and budding poets form Kashmir presented their revolutionary oriented poems in front of the gathering.

Addressing the crowd, Sobia Butt, a sociology student said, “Present generation of Kashmir has come out from the state sponsored fear and is able to discern fact from fiction. She further added that “our youth is neither misguided nor paid but consciously determined towards a sublime cause.” While speaking at the protest, Shahid Lone, Ph.D scholar, vehemently came down upon Indian media for fabricating truth and its concocted stories. He said, “Indian media is the fifth column and not the fourth pillar of democracy”.—KMS