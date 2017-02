Srinagar

People took to streets at Trehgam, the native village of Maqbool Bhat, in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district to demand the mortal remains of late JKLF founder, on his death anniversary Saturday.

Butt was hanged and buried in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on this day in 1984. Reports said that the protesters shouting pro-freedom slogans were demanding the return of mortal remains of Bhat.—KMS