Protest against DHO health

Staff Reporter

Jacobabad

A large number of Sindh Taraqi Pisand Party [STP] Jacobabad chapter workers taken out a protest demonstration rally against District Health Officer [DHO] Jacobabad for his alleged corruption, it was taken out from STP House Jacobabad, it marched through various routes and culminated at Deputy Commissioner Chowk [DC] Jacobabad, here on Sunday.

Rally was led by district organizer Nizam Mastoi, Razaq Laghari, Abdul Sattar Jagirani, Umar Solangi and others. Addressing on the occasion, leaders leveled allegations of corruption against DHO, Dr Sawan Shaikh and strongly condemned his alleged corruption.