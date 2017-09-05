Protest, demos held after Eidul Azha prayers in Occupied Kashmir

Srinagar

Forceful demonstrations were held after Eidul Azha prayers on Saturday to protest against India’s plans to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A of Indian Constitution to convert the Muslim majority of the territory into minority. According to KMS, call for the demonstrations have been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.The demonstrations were aimed at registering protest against the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and Kashmiri traders by Indian National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate, implementation of Goods and Services Tax regime and Uniform Civil Code in the territory.

The resistance leaders in a statement, in Srinagar, extended Eid greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah in general and people of Jammu and Kashmir in particular. They appealed to the Kashmiris to celebrate Eid with austerity and support the resolutions being presented by the Hurriyat leadership during Eid congregations. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, on Saturday, appealed to governments of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Iran to make efforts to bring out the Muslim Ummah from the present turbulent situation.—KMS