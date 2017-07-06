Protest calendar issued on Burhan’s anniversary

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership has issued a week-long protest calendar from July 7 to 13 to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

As per the calendar, a rally will be held at Tral on July 8 to pay homage to Burhan Wani and all other Kashmiri martyrs. Similar rallies will be held at all district headquarters and elsewhere in the world where Kashmiris are residing. Burhan Wani along with his two associates was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter on July 8, last year. The martyrdom week will end on 13th July when the Kashmiris will pay homage to the 22 martyrs of 1931 who were shot dead, one after the other, on that day by Dogra Army at Srinagar Central Jail.

In a bid to prevent youth from participating in the scheduled programmes, Indian police have started calling youth to police stations to warn them against joining these programmes. A top police officer in a media interview in Srinagar said that a plan had been worked out to launch an arrest spree across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani.

Meanwhile, strict curfew was imposed in Maharaj Gunj, Nowhatta, Safa Kadal, Khanyar and Rainawari and other areas of Srinagar to prevent protests against the proposed extension of Goods and Services Tax to Kashmir. Member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed staged a sit-in outside the assembly building in Srinagar against the GST move. Police arrested dozens of his supporters during the protest, dragging Engineer Rasheed towards a police vehicle. On the other hand, complete shutdown was observed in Shopian and Pulwama districts against the killing of three youth Jahangir Ahmad, Akhtar Aalam and Kifayat Ahmad by Indian troops at Bahmnoo in Pulwama, yesterday.—KMS