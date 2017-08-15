Protest against ‘attack’ on state’s special status held

Srinagar

J&K People’s Alliance, a newly formed ‘mainstream political party’, today held a rally to protest “attempts to abrogate article 31A” giving special privileges to the state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir. Members of the party led by its president Sheikh Imran gathered at the Press Colony here to protest ‘attacks on special status of the state’.

Shouting pro-azadi slogans and holding placards, the JKPA members took out a rally which was foiled by the Police at Ghanta Ghar. Eyewitnesses said more than a dozen youth leaders of JKPA were detained by the police. The leaders were released later in the day.

The protesting members raised slogans against the alleged conspiracy for the removal of Article 35-A.

Earlier, addressing reporters at Press Enclave, Imran said it is the duty of every Kashmiri to safeguard Article 35-A.

“At JKPA we believe that it’s only Kashmiris who can solve Kashmir issue and we are committed to fight any move aimed to scuttle the Article 35A,” he said.

He said the abrogation of Article 35A would threaten the “very existence of Kashmir.” He alleged that all the regional and the national political parties had been exposed as “they just do fake talk on the issue without concrete actions.”

Imran said, “Our utmost priority is to safeguard the interests of Kashmiris who are facing renewed onslaught with rise of right wing in India. —GK