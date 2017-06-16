Protest against attack on Kashmir’s special status

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, peaceful protest demonstrations will be held, today, after Friday prayers against the brutalities of Indian troops in the territory particularly in Shopian where people were subjected to severe torture and vandalism after they celebrated Pakistan Cricket team’s win in England.

Call for the protests has been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik that is also intended to protest against the raids of Indian National Investigation Agency on the houses of Hurriyat leaders. The leadership in a statement said that NIA was being used to harass the genuine Kashmiri leadership. They demanded immediate release of all political prisoners.

Jamaat-e-Islami of the occupied territory, Muslim League, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Bilal Sidiqee, Qazi Yasir and Jehangir Ghani Butt in their statements issued in Srinagar condemned the harassment and beating of Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian troops. Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir in a statement denounced invoking of draconian law, Public Safety Act on its activists.

On the other hand, the trade bodies of occupied Kashmir have announced to conduct a march towards the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Saturday against Indian attempts to once again dilute Article 370 that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The latest attempt has been made by extending Goods and Service Tax to Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation and Kashmir Economic Alliance in their separate statements said that implementation of GST was a direct attack on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Kashmiris celebrated, last night, Pakistani cricket team’s victory in the semi-final of the ICC Champions trophy being played in England. As Pakistan defeated England, people took to the streets and burst firecrackers in different areas of the territory.—KMS