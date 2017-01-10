Protest against ignoring of Qasmiabad Sports Complex

Hyderabad

A large number of young men from Qasimabad town held a protest demonstration outside the press club here Sunday, accusing the Sindh Sports Board of ignoring Qasimabad Sports Complex.

Syed Hasnain Shah, Mehran Thebo, Agha Faraz, Shamim Abbassi and other youth complained that the sports complex was ruining due to official neglect.

They alleged that a part of the complex was being given to a private builder. They claimed that the complex had been undergoing a continuous process of deterioration since past nine years.

The protesters said the government’s neglect was depriving a large town of Hyderabad district from healthy sports activities.—APP